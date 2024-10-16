SpiceJet removed from DGCA’s enhanced surveillance regime 

SpiceJet has been removed from the enhanced surveillance regime by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The enhanced surveillance was initiated on September 13.

“This decision comes as a testament to our unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest standards of safety, operational efficiency, and regulatory compliance,” the airline stated in its filings.

Meanwhile, SpiceJet shares were down 1.53 per cent at Rs 65.45 in afternoon deals today. Around 68.43 lakh shares changed hands at the time of writing this story. The figure was lower than the two-week average volume of 2.49 crore shares.

Turnover on the counter came at Rs 68.43 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 8,388.63 crore.

The budget carrier stated that the DGCA had conducted a total of 266 spot checks as part of the enhanced surveillance across various locations. The aviation watchdog added that the deficiencies and findings found during the spot checks have been subjected to suitable rectification by SpiceJet.

“In light of the same and the financial infusion of additional funds into the company, SpiceJet has been taken off the enhanced surveillance regime,” stated DGCA.

The airline added that it is committed to upholding the highest standards of regulatory compliance and delivering safe, efficient and customer-centric operations.

SpiceJet was put under enhanced surveillance by the DGCA following reports of cancellation of flights and financial stress experienced by the airline. The aviation watchdog carried out a special audit, after which it was put under surveillance, entailing increased number of spot checks and night surveillance.