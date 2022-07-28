SpiceJet says no flights cancelled, delayed after DGCA order 

Budget carrier SpiceJet has said that all its flights have departed on time today and were not impacted by the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s (DGCA) order to operate only 50 per cent of its flights for the next eight weeks.

An airline spokesperson told Business Today, “There has been absolutely no impact on our schedule following yesterday’s order by the regulator. This has been possible as SpiceJet, like other airlines, had already rescheduled its flight operations due to the current lean travel season.”

The spokesperson further reassured the passengers that all SpiceJet flights will continue to operate as per schedule for days and weeks to come.

On Wednesday, the aviation regulator ordered the airline to operate a maximum of 50 per cent of its flights for eight weeks after several of its planes reported technical malfunctions. SpiceJet would be subject to “enhanced surveillance” during the period, the DGCA said.

The order read, “In view of the findings of the various spot checks, inspections and the reply to the show cause notice submitted by SpiceJet, for the continued sustenance of safe and reliable transport service, the number of departures of SpiceJet is hereby restricted to 50 per cent of the number of departures approved under summer schedule 2022 for a period of eight weeks.”

It added, “Any increase in the number of departures beyond 50 per cent shall be subject to the airline demonstrating to the satisfaction of DGCA that it has sufficient technical support and financial resource to safely and efficiently undertake such enhanced capacity.”

Meanwhile, SpiceJet shares fell over 9 per cent earlier today. Share price fell 9.66 per cent to Rs 34.6 compared to the previous close of Rs 38.30 on the BSE. The airline’s stock is trading lower than 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages and its market-cap fell to Rs 2.145.40 crore.

(With inputs from Karishma Asoodani, PTI)