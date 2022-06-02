SpiceJet to operate 37 special Haj flights for pilgrims

Domestic carrier SpiceJet announced today that it will operate 37 special Haj flights for pilgrims travelling to Mecca for the annual pilgrimage. The special flights from Srinagar will depart for Medina between June 5 and June 20, 2022. Return flights from Jeddah to Srinagar are scheduled from July 15 to July 31, 2022.

"SpiceJet is proud to be the only Indian airline operating Haj flights this year," noted the carrier in an official statement. The airline expects to ferry 5000 pilgrims from Srinagar to Medina and back. SpiceJet has claimed that it is the only Indian airline that is operating Haj flights this year.

Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet, said, "SpiceJet is honoured to operate special flights for Haj pilgrims this year and accompany them on this once in a lifetime journey. We will make every effort to ensure a hassle-free and delightful travel experience for our pilgrim passengers."

"I wish everyone a wonderful experience at Mecca this year. May God take you and bring you back safely," he added.

The airline has stated that SpiceJet's 737-800 aircraft will be deployed for these special flights.

SpiceJet had in the past operated special Haj flights from Gaya and Srinagar, ferrying around 19,000 pilgrims to and from the holy pilgrimage. The operation of special Haj flights is set to resume after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

