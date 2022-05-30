DGCA imposes Rs 10 lakh fine on SpiceJet for training pilots on faulty simulator

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday imposed a monetary fine of Rs 10 lakh on SpiceJet for training 737 Max aircraft's pilots on faulty simulator.

Earlier, in the same case, the aviation regulator had barred 90 SpiceJet pilots from flying B737 Max aircraft after it was found they were found to have been trained on faulty simulator. They were asked to be retrained.

More to follow

(With inputs from Poulomi Saha)