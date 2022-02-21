Tata Sons starts virtual session 'Take off' for all Air India employees

After officially taking over Air India from the government last month, Tata Sons has started a virtual interaction session for all the employees of the airline with senior members of Air India and Tata Group, sources said.

The session, called 'Take Off', will be conducted virtually for batches of 200 each. It aims to share the “ethos of Tata Group” and help employees understand the core values and imperatives for Air India.

Recently, Tata Sons had appointed former Turkish Airlines Chairman Ilker Ayci as the MD and CEO of Air India. This decision was taken following a board meeting, in the presence of ‘special invitee’ N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons.

N Chandrasekaran said, “Ilker is an aviation industry leader who led Turkish Airlines to its current success during his tenure there. We are delighted to welcome Ilker to the Tata Group where he would lead Air India into the new era.”

Tata Group took over the airline on January 27. DIPAM secretary had stated that the new owners of Air India are Talace and that the entire amount of Rs 2,700 crore has been received by the government. "We have transferred shares. Entire Rs 15,300 crore of debt which was to be retained, that has also been accepted," he further said.

Following the completion of the process, the conglomerate had said, "The Tata Group would like to acknowledge Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to reforms and faith in India's entrepreneurship spirit, which made this historic transition possible. Our Prime Minister has in action demonstrated what his commitment to 'Minimum Government, Maximum Governance' means."

(With inputs from Poulomi Saha)