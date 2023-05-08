scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
INDUSTRY
Aviation
'There was no adverse ruling': SpiceJet on NCLT issuing notice on aircraft lessor's insolvency petition

Feedback

'There was no adverse ruling': SpiceJet on NCLT issuing notice on aircraft lessor's insolvency petition

NCLT on Monday issued a notice to SpiceJet on a petition filed by an aircraft lessor seeking initiation of insolvency resolution proceedings against the budget carrier

Budget airline SpiceJet on Monday said "there was no adverse ruling" by NCLT against it. Budget airline SpiceJet on Monday said "there was no adverse ruling" by NCLT against it.

Budget airline SpiceJet Ltd on Monday said "there was no adverse ruling" by NCLT against it.

The National Company Law Tribunal on Monday issued a notice to SpiceJet on a petition filed by an aircraft lessor seeking initiation of insolvency resolution proceedings against the budget carrier and the next hearing is scheduled for May 17.

The petition was filed by Aircastle (Ireland) Ltd.

A SpiceJet spokesperson said that in the Aircastle issue, notice was issued in normal course.

“Notice was issued in normal course. There was no adverse ruling against SpiceJet. The court has recognised the fact that parties are under settlement discussions and they can continue to pursue the same," the spokesperson said.

A two-member Principal bench of the NCLT headed by President Ramalingam Sudhakar issued the notice to SpiceJet and directed to list the matter on May 17 for the next hearing.

The latest development also comes at a time when crisis-hit rival Go First has filed for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings.

Aircastle filed the petition against SpiceJet on April 28.

Last week, SpiceJet said there were no aircraft from Aircastle in the airline's fleet and that the filing of the petition will in no way affect its operations.

According to the NCLT website, two more petitions for insolvency resolution proceedings against SpiceJet are pending before it.

The plea by Willis Lease Finance Corporation was filed on April 12 and the one by Acres Buildwell Private Ltd was filed on February 4.

Published on: May 08, 2023, 4:26 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
SpiceJet Ltd
SpiceJet Ltd