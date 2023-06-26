Travel Made Easy: Bengaluru airport unveils 'BLR Pulse' App, customised to fulfill passengers needs

Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) and GrayMatter Software Services have joined forces to create 'BLR Pulse,' a personalised omnichannel platform aimed at enhancing the travel experience for passengers at Bengaluru airport. According to a report by PTI, this collaboration aims to address common pre-travel concerns and provide real-time essential airport information.

In an official statement, BIAL emphasised that the newly launched app will effectively tackle issues such as extended security queues and waiting times, allowing passengers to navigate the terminal building more efficiently. The app, available for passengers flying through Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru (BLR Airport), empowers travelers to take control of their travel experience during departures and arrivals.

Hari Marar, the Managing Director and CEO of BIAL, stated, "The BLR Pulse app enhances the overall travel experience at BLR Airport, making it more seamless." The primary objective is to assist passengers in planning their journey efficiently, even before they arrive at the airport.

One notable feature of the app is its interactive chatbot, which offers a self-sufficient means of obtaining answers to a wide range of inquiries. This feature will continue to evolve and improve over time, increasing its efficiency in assisting passengers.

BLR Pulse provides instant updates on various aspects of passenger processing, including entry gates, check-in counters, and security check areas. Additionally, it delivers timely flight status notifications directly to passengers' mobile phones or email accounts.

Moreover, BIAL highlights that the 'WayFinder' function within the app assists passengers in navigating the airport premises and effortlessly locating their desired destinations. The app also facilitates booking transit hotels for short-term stays and completing last-minute flight check-ins.

According to BIAL's statement, BLR Pulse serves as a convenient and efficient solution for passengers, offering a range of capabilities such as tracking flight timings, receiving flight status updates, accessing real-time information on queues at different points in the airport, making restaurant reservations, ordering food for pickup or delivery to the gate, and identifying and retrieving lost items, among other features.

The collaboration between BIAL and GrayMatter Software Services aims to elevate the travel experience for Bengaluru airport passengers, providing them with a personalized digital travel buddy that caters to their needs. With BLR Pulse, passengers can expect a smoother and more convenient journey at the airport.

(With PTI inputs)

