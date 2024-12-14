Trouble in the air? Akasa Air pilots flags concerns over unfair practices; airline terms allegations 'baseless'

A group of pilots from Akasa Air has expressed concerns about potential issues with the airline’s training and safety standards, and has urged the Ministry of Civil Aviation to intervene. However, the airline has rejected these claims, calling them “untrue”.

Akasa Air, which has been operating for over two years, previously encountered issues related to its pilots. The current concerns include allegations that 84 pilots resigned with just a day’s notice, as per a PTI report.

In a statement issued on December 14, an airline spokesperson categorically denied the accusations, calling them “baseless and false”, adding that they do not reflect the views of the airline’s pilots, the report added.

Business Today was unable to verify the development independently.

The airline further stated that since October 2023, 324 pilots have joined Akasa Air, and the company has maintained an annualised attrition rate of less than 1 percent among its pilots.

In a letter to Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu, dated December 11, the pilots' group requested an independent investigation into the airline’s management practices, training processes and safety protocols.

In response to the allegations, Akasa Air in its statement emphasised that its monthly employee surveys show pilots consistently report the highest job satisfaction among all employee groups, reflecting the company’s supportive work environment.

The airline also pointed out that only a small number of pilots have sought job opportunities outside Akasa Air throughout 2024.

The development comes after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) fined Akasa Air Rs 30 lakh in October due to deficiencies in crew training.

With a fleet of 26 aircraft, Akasa Air services 27 destinations, including five international cities.

Recently, a consortium led by Wipro founder Azim Premji’s family office, Premji Invest, and Claypond Capital, associated with Manipal Group's Ranjan Pai, has expressed interest to acquire a minority stake in Akasa Air as part of a $130-140 million funding round.

The move if it materialises will result in the dilution of shareholdings of the Jhunjhunwala family and founder and CEO Vinay Dube, along with his brothers Sanjay and Niraj Dube. Collectively, they hold approximately 67 percent stake in the airline.

The Jhunjhunwala family, which holds around a 38 percent stake in Akasa Air through various trusts, will continue to be the largest single shareholder.