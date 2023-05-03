Two Mumbai-bound Go First flights diverted to Gujarat's Surat airport; official says reasons unclear

Two Mumbai-bound Go First flights -- one from Srinagar and another from Delhi -- were diverted to Gujarat's Surat airport on Tuesday evening. Surat airport director Rupesh Kumar told ANI that the reason behind the diversion of the flights is not clear.

The two flights later departed from Surat and reached Mumbai late Tuesday night.

The stranded passengers said that they were kept waiting for more than four hours at the airport.

"We were kept waiting for more than four hours. All our plans have been halted," a passenger told the news agency.

This comes as the cash-strapped airline on Tuesday sought voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings and decided to cancel flights for three days starting from May 3, as the budget airline is unable to meet financial obligations amid the grounding of half of its fleet due to the non-availability of Pratt & Whitney engines.

Go First, which has been flying for more than 17 years, will cancel all flights for three days -- May 3, 4 and 5 -- and promised to make a full refund to the customers. It operates around 180-185 flights, carrying around 30,000 passengers on a daily basis.

The airline's CEO Kaushik Khona said the airline has grounded 28 planes, more than half of its fleet, due to the non-supply of engines by Pratt & Whitney (P&W), and that has resulted in a fund crunch.

"It is an unfortunate decision (filing for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings), but it had to be done to protect the interests of the company," he told PTI.

The Wadia group-owned carrier has moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Delhi, seeking voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings.

