US national caught 'smoking in bathroom' in Air India London-Mumbai flight, 'tried to open aircraft door'

In yet another case of mid-air disruption, a US citizen has been booked for allegedly smoking in the bathroom and misbehaving with other passengers on Air India London-Mumbai flight.

A case was registered against 37-year-old Ramakant in Mumbai's Sahar Police Station for causing inconvenience mid-flight on March 11, according to a report by news agency ANI.

“Smoking is not allowed on the flight but as he went to the bathroom the alarm started to ring and when we all ran towards the bathroom, we saw he had a cigarette in his hand. We immediately threw the cigarette from his hand," the crew member of Air India told the Sahar Police, the ANI report further mentioned.

The report further highlighted that Ramakant started shouting at all the crew members. Somehow, he was taken to his seat but after some time he tried to open the door of the aircraft.

According to the crew member, all the passengers got scared because of his behaviour as he was not ready to listen and kept shouting. Thereafter, the crew members tied his hands and legs and made him sit on the seat.

“One person among the passengers was a doctor. He came and checked him. Then Ramakant said that he had some medicines in his bag. We, however, didn’t find any, but an e-cigarette was recovered while checking the bag," the news agency reported quoting the Mumbai police.

The sample of the accused has been sent for medical test to confirm whether he was in an inebriated state or mentally disturbed.

As per the Mumbai Police, a case has been registered against Ramakant under Section 336 (whoever does any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 22 (refuse to follow a lawful instruction given by the Pilot-in-Command), 23 (Assault and other acts endangering safety or jeopardizing good order and discipline) and 25 (for smoking) of the Aircraft Act, 1937.

(With inputs from ANI)

