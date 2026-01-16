Now, flyers can earn IndiGo BlueChip points as they shop

In a first-of-its-kind collaboration, IndiGo BluChip members can earn 1 IndiGo BluChip for every Rs 100 spent on any Nobero product. The partnership is valid for three years, effective immediately, reinforcing IndiGo’s commitment to building meaningful alliances that enrich customer experiences.

IndiGo and Nobero, the traveller brand from the house of TMRW, today announced a strategic partnership under the IndiGo BluChip loyalty programme, unlocking more value for customers across lifestyle shopping and travel.

Designed to enhance the travel experience both on the ground and in the air, the partnership brings together Nobero’s apparel designed for the Modern Traveller who is always on the go, and IndiGo BluChip’s rapidly expanding loyalty ecosystem.

“At IndiGo, we are committed to creating a compelling value proposition that aligns with our customers’ expectations, while recognizing and rewarding their continued loyalty. We are thrilled to partner with Nobero and are confident that this collaboration will enrich our customers' shopping and travel experiences with meaningful, easy-to-redeem benefits,” said Neetan Chopra, Chief Digital and Information Officer, IndiGo.

By seamlessly connecting fashion and travel, the partnership transforms everyday apparel purchases into flight rewards, offering customers greater convenience and tangible benefits.

Customers can now enjoy a rewarding journey that begins with their wardrobe and extends to IndiGo’s extensive flight network.

Says Karthik Venkat and Bala Satish, Co-Founders, Nobero, “Our vision has always been to elevate the modern traveller’s journey. Partnering with IndiGo BluChip allows us to extend that value even further by rewarding customers not just with exceptional products but also with meaningful loyalty benefits. This collaboration marks a significant step in building an enriched travel lifestyle community.”