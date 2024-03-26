'Used dish soap as lubricant in door seal': FAA's Boeing 737 Max audit finds unacceptable lapses

An extensive audit conducted by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) into Boeing's 737 production process has unearthed numerous alarming issues, said a report by New York Times. Triggered by a concerning incident involving a door plug on a 737 MAX 9 aircraft, the audit highlighted what the FAA deemed "unacceptable" lapses in quality control across Boeing and its supplier, Spirit AeroSystems.

Within Spirit AeroSystems' fuselage manufacturing plant in Wichita, Kansas, FAA auditors observed mechanics resorting to unconventional practices. These included using a hotel key card to assess door seal integrity and applying dish liquid soap to a door seal "as a lubricant in the fit-up process." Such findings underscored broader concerns about adherence to established protocols and standards.

According to the report, Spirit AeroSystems faced challenges in meeting FAA standards, with seven out of thirteen product audits resulting in failure. Notably, issues ranged from vague instructions provided to mechanics to deficiencies in the installation of crucial components like the plane's door plug.

In response to these revelations, a spokesperson for Spirit AeroSystems, a company currently in discussions for reacquisition by Boeing, stated that they are diligently reviewing all identified nonconformities to implement corrective measures.

Boeing, which underwent its own scrutiny during the audit, failed in 33 out of 89 product audits, resulting in a total of 97 instances of alleged noncompliance. While the FAA has refrained from publicly disclosing its findings, citing an ongoing investigation into the door plug incident and Boeing's response, the company has been tasked with devising a comprehensive plan to rectify the identified systemic quality control deficiencies within a 90-day timeframe.

Alongside the FAA's investigation, the National Transportation Safety Board and the Justice Department have initiated separate inquiries into the alarming door panel blowout incident. These investigations signal a concerted effort to comprehensively address safety and compliance concerns within Boeing's 737 production process.

