Vistara 48-hour special sale ends tonight; here's all you need to know

The Vistara 5-year anniversary special 48-hour sale will end tonight. Passengers can book tickets at discounted rates for the period of January 25 to September 30, 2020 in the sale.

This sale is applicable on both domestic as well as international flights. Tickets can be booked via the official Air Vistara website, Air Vistara mobile app, its airport ticket offices, call centres, online travel agencies and travel agents.

Vistara took to its official Twitter handle to reveal the offer prices for all three cabin classes. The ticket fares for the domestic flights start at Rs 995 and go all the way upto Rs 1,995 depending on the cabin class. The international flight ticket fares start at Rs 14,555 and peak upto Rs 35,555.

Customers can also avail Bank of Baroda and RBL Bank's cashback offers on purchase of tickets from Vistara's official website. There's cashback of Rs 500 in case of a domestic one way trip and Rs 1,000 in case of a domestic round trip. In case of international bookings, customers can get Rs 1,000 cashback for one way trip and Rs 2,000 in case of an international round trip.

Also read: Vistara announces domestic flight tickets starting Rs 995; check out details

Also read: Air India sale: Amit Shah-led GoM approves draft for inviting bids