Vistara announces Delhi-Indore flights in just Rs 3,399

Vistara airline on has announced that it will start a daily flight on Delhi-Indore route from October 26 this year. The flight fares of Delhi-Indore route will start from Rs 3,399, posted Vistara on Twitter.



Introducing our 30th destination - #Indore, with daily direct flights to #Delhi on India's Best Airline! Book now for flights starting 26th October 2019. Hurry! https://t.co/nYkIuOARMx pic.twitter.com/alfHEJrxB7 Vistara (@airvistara) September 13, 2019

Indore will now be Vistara's 30th destination on its network.

According to Vistara, the flight will depart from Delhi airport at 6.55 am daily and arrive at Indore airport at 8.20 am.

The return flight will leave Indore at 8.55 am and arrive at Delhi airport at 10.25 am everyday.

Vinod Kannan, the chief strategy officer, Vistara, said, "A key manufacturing centre that's now also emerging as a major SME hub, Indore has seen a significant spike in demand for greater air connectivity to the rest of the country."

At present, Vistara connects 30 destinations, including three international, and operates over 1,200 flights per week using 32 aircraft in its fleet.

(With PTI inputs)

