Monsoon Sale: Vistara, GoAir, AirAsia offer tickets for as low as Rs 1,299

Holiday-goers have a new reason to rejoice as three Indian airlines have announced its 'Monsoon Offers' on domestic flights. Vistara, GoAir and AirAsia announced flash sales that offer discounts on all sectors. GoAir is offering tickets starting at Rs 1,299 under its 'GoAir Monsoon Sale' while AirAsia is offering tickets from Rs 1,399 under the 'Early Monsoon Sale'. Vistara's 'Early Monsoon Sale' is offering tickets from Rs 1,599.

Here are the details of the offers:

Vistara Early Monsoon Sale

Vistara is the latest to join the bandwagon to offer low-cost flight tickets. It kicked off its 24-hour flash sale, under which, the airline is offering one-way discounted fares of up to 75% all-in relative to normal fares. Vistara mentioned on Twitter "Announcing 24 hour only 'Early Monsoon' flash sale with fares starting at Rs 1,599 all-in. Book your tickets today and #FlyTheNewFeeling." The airline in a release said Economy class fares begin from Rs 1,599 whereas Premium Economy prices start at Rs 2,499. Business class seats are available for as low as Rs 6,999. The prices are all inclusive. Bookings were made open from 00:01 hours on 6th June, 2018 and the offer is valid for travel period between June 21st, 2018 and September 27th, 2018. The release also mentioned that seats are limited and fares are available on first-come-first-served basis. There would be no surprise fuel surcharges or taxes that will be added to the stated fares. The limited period sale also requires a ticket to be purchased 15 days in advance.

GoAir Monsoon Sale

GoAir started its GoAir Monsoon Sale earlier this week and the sale offers fares from Rs 1,299 (taxes and fees included) across all 23 sectors operated by GoAir. The three-day monsoon sale which will end tomorrow mid-night is valid for the travel period between June 24 and September 30. The offer is valid for all non-stop and via flights, and tickets purchased under this offer are non-refundable. However, taxes and fees are refundable on cancellation. Seats are available on first-come-first-served basis. GoAir on Twitter mentioned, "Make this rainy season your getaway reason! Fares starting Rs. 1299* (all inclusive) Booking period: 5th - 7th June, 2018 Travel period: 24th June - 30th Sept, 2018."

AirAsia Early Monsoon Sale

Under Air Asia's latest 'Early Monsoon Sale', tickets on all domestic routes are available from a starting price of Rs 1,399. These fares are inclusive of all taxes and they must be booked by June 10th, 2018, to avail the offer. The travel period for this offer is between June 4th 2018 to November 30th 2018. The destinations under this offer include Bengaluru, New Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Ranchi and so on. Some of the destinations priced at Rs 1,399 are Cochin to Bengaluru, Bengaluru to Hyderabad and Kochi to Bengaluru.