Vistara plans to restore service to pre-COVID levels, brings back non-veg meals

Tata Group and Singapore Airlines joint venture and full-service carrier Vistara has plans to not only restore its pre-COVID standards of customer experience but also to exceed it in the upcoming months. The full-service carrier has been gradually resuming services that were halted temporarily due to the coronavirus pandemic, as per the official release.



As part of this plan, Vistara brought back non-vegetarian meals in Economy Class on all eligible domestic flights w.e.f. January 1. The airline has also re-introduced menu cards in business class from February 15 and will hike the number of food items for premium economy and business class customers shortly.



The release further states that Vistara will also provide tea and coffee, including Starbucks, on select routes and will soon restart this service on flights with flying duration of over 90 minutes. Vistara has already resumed hot beverages including a range of teas and freshly brewed Starbucks coffee. The airline has also enhanced the choice of alcoholic beverages from February 1.



Besides this, Vistara will also resume these services on long-haul routes and increase meal options for passengers. The airline will also improve its in-flight entertainment (IFE) offerings across domestic and international network by introducing varied and engaging content.



“Safety of our customers and staff has been our topmost priority, and takes precedence over all other considerations. As the world inches closer to normalcy now, we are delighted to bring back some of the services that were discontinued in view of customer safety. While we are restoring our services progressively and systematically, we will also be introducing new enhancements at various customer touchpoints,” said Vistara Chief Commercial Officer, Deepak Rajawat.



