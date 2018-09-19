Vistara sale offers fares for as low as Rs 999, up to 75% off on tickets

The festive cheer is always best spent with family and close ones. And as the festive season approaches, one would want to be close home. To help its customers to this end, Vistara has offered a 24-hour flash sale that started at 12:01 am today and will continue till 11:59 pm. Customers will be able to avail up to 75% discount on flight tickets.

Vistara's 'Fly With The Best' sale offers three classes of discounts. For the Economy Class, fares start at Rs 999, while is starts from Rs 2,199 for Premium Economy Class and Rs 5,499 for Business Class. Economy Lite and Economy Standard customers will be able to avail the discounted fares of the Economy Class.

The discount can be availed by booking tickets on Vistara's official website. The Fly With The Best offer is applicable on the travel period between September 10 this year to April 10 2019.

The lowest price of Rs 999 is being offered for tickets between Guwahati and Bagdogra. Delhi to Chandigarh, Kochi to Chennai and Jammu to Srinagar will cost a passenger Rs 1,199 under this sale. The most expensive under this sale is a ticket from Delhi to Kochi, which is priced at Rs 2,999. A ticket from Delhi to Mumbai is priced at Rs 2,299, while it is Rs 2,599 for Delhi to Bengaluru.

Tickets are limited and are being sold at a first-come-first-served basis. Low fares are available only on select routes, as mentioned on the Vistara website. The bookings need to be made at least 8 days before departure for Economy and Premium Economy classes, while Business Class customers must book their tickets 3 days before departure.

These discounted fare are non-refundable, but taxes and fees are fully refundable. No vouchers, discounts or benefits under Vistara Direct can be applied to these fares.

(Edited by Anwesha Mdhukalya)