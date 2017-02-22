Vistara to launch Pune-Kolkata, Delhi-Port Blair flights soon

The full service airline Vistara will begin red-eye flights between Pune and Kolkata in March and commence operations to Port Blair from New Delhi in April.

The airline, jointly owned by the Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, today announced the launch of the two new flights as part of its summer schedule.

The flight services between Kolkata and Pune are scheduled to begin from March 26, while those to Port Blair from Delhi are set for launch from April 15, the airline said in a release.

The late-night departure from Kolkata to Pune will provide a convenient option for those wanting to catch a flight post dinner hours, while the early morning departure from Pune to Kolkata will allow a flyer avail full business hours on arrival in the city, it said.

A red-eye flight departs late at night and arrives early morning.

These new flights are in addition to Vistaras recently announced services to Amritsar from Delhi and Mumbai, and to Leh (Ladakh) from Delhi, both starting in March.

The summer schedule of Indian carriers commences from the last Saturday of March and ends on the last Saturday of October every year.