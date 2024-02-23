scorecardresearch
Business Today
Watch! Air India unveils new inflight safety video celebrating India's culture

The video will be accessible on Air India's recently introduced A350 aircraft, which is equipped with state-of-the-art inflight entertainment screens. It will be later deployed on other aircraft in Air India's fleet.

Tata Group- backed Air India on Friday unveiled 'Safety Mudras', the airline's new inflight safety video that blends passenger instructions with the country's vibrant culture. 

The video is a collaboration by Prasoon Joshi of McCann Worldgroup, singer Shankar Mahadevan and filmmaker Bharat Bala. As per a release, the video has been crafted to engage passengers and showcase the diversity of India's culture. 

Campbell Wilson, CEO and MD, Air India said: "As a flagbearer of the country and longstanding patron of India's art and culture, Air India is delighted to present a work of art that is designed to deliver essential safety instructions while showcasing India's rich cultural diversity to travellers around the world. Our guests will find this inflight safety video to be more immersive and informative."

The video will be accessible on Air India's recently introduced A350 aircraft, which is equipped with state-of-the-art inflight entertainment screens. It will be later deployed on other aircraft in Air India's fleet.

Published on: Feb 23, 2024, 6:18 PM IST
