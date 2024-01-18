Ayodhya Ram temple consecration: All banks to remain closed half-day on January 22

Ayodhya Ram temple consecration: All banks will remain closed half-day on January 22 on the occasion of the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya. In an order, the finance ministry said that all central government offices, central institutions, and central industrial establishments will be closed till 2:30 pm on January 22.

Earlier in the day, the Centre announced half-day working for all central government employees. The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the new idol of Ram Lalla at the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple is scheduled for Monday (January 22). The ceremony is set to be performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya will be celebrated on 22nd January 2024 across India. To enable employees to participate in the celebrations, it has been decided that all central government offices, central institutions and central industrial establishments throughout India will be closed for half day till 1430 hours on 22nd January 2024," said an order issued by the Personnel Ministry to all central government ministries/ departments.

Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh told PTI that the decision had been taken considering the "overwhelming" public sentiments. "There was a huge public demand across the country regarding this. Decision on half-day closure of central government offices on January 22 has been taken in view of overwhelming public sentiments," he said.