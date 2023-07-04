scorecardresearch
Business Today
Bandhan Bank CFO Sunil Samdani to step down on September 30

Bandhan Bank CFO Sunil Samdani to step down on September 30

Sunil Samdani's last working day as the CFO would be September 30, 2023.

Samdani joined Bandhan Bank in March 2015 as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Bandhan Bank on Tuesday informed that its CFO Sunil Samdani has resigned to 'explore professional opportunities' outside the bank. His last working day as the CFO would be September 30, 2023. "The Bank is in the process of identifying a suitable candidate for the office of CFO," the lender said in an exchange filing. 

In his resignation letter to Bandhan Bank MD and CEO CS Ghosh, Samdani said the decision to quit was the toughest of his career "as I have built this institution from the start". Samdani joined Bandhan Bank in March 2015 as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Before joining Bandhan Bank, Samdani served as CFO at Karvy Financial Services for six years. 
 

Published on: Jul 04, 2023, 8:09 PM IST
