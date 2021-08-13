Bank holiday alert: Banks to remain closed for 4 days from today in these cities; check full list

Banks will remain closed in some cities from today (August 13) for four days till August 16, according to the bank holiday calendar from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

In the month of August, banks will be closed for a total of 15 days. Out of the 15, seven days will be usual weekend offs (the second and fourth Saturdays as well as Sundays) and eight of the holidays are due to various festivals being observed in specific states which differ from one state to the other.

Before visiting your bank branch in the coming weeks, you must note down the list of days in which banks will observe a holiday.

August 13 Bank holiday:

August 13, which is the first holiday on the list, is Patriot’s Day. It will only be a bank holiday in Imphal.

August 14 Bank Holiday:

Apart from Sundays, all banks are closed on the second and last Saturdays of the month. As August 14 is a second Saturday, all banks will remain closed.

August 15 Bank Holiday:

All banks remain closed on public holidays. August 15 is Independence Day, which falls on a Sunday this year

August 16 Bank Holiday:

Banks in Maharashtra will remain closed on August 16 due to Parse New Year

Moreover, Banks in most states will be closed on August 19 due to Muharram. These states are Tripura, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal and other states.

On August 30, banks in Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and other states will observe a holiday on account of Janmashtami.

Other bank holidays in the month of August are:

20 August: Onam (Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu)

21 August: Thiruvonam (Kerala)

22 August 2021 – Weekly off (Sunday)

23 August: Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi (Kerala)

28 August 2021 – Fourth Saturday

29 August 2021 – Weekly off (Sunday)

31 August: Sri Krishna Ashtami (Telangana and Andhra Pradesh)

Also Read: SBI sold bad loans at 70% discount, recovery still a far cry

Also Read: Bank credit rises 6.11% in fortnight ended July 30: RBI data