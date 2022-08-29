Bank Holidays in September 2022: Banks to remain closed for 13 days; Check full list

Banks in India will be shut for up to 13 days in September 2022, including second and fourth Saturdays, and Sundays. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks will be closed for 8 days, apart from weekends in September 2022.

State-wise holidays in September include Ganesh Chaturthi, Karma Puja, First Onam, Thiruvonam, Indrajatra, Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi, among other occasions.

Banks will remain closed across different states, as per the holidays' list. It must be noted that banks remain open on the first and third Saturdays every month.

Bank holidays September 2022

September 1, 2022 (Thursday): Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd day) – Panaji

September 6, 2022 (Tuesday): Karma Puja – Ranchi

September 7, 2022 (Wednesday): First Onam – Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram

September 8, 2022 (Thursday): Thiruvonam – Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram

September 9, 2022 (Friday): Indrajatra – Gangtok

September 10, 2022 (Saturday): Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi – Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram

September 21, 2022(Wednesday): Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day – Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram

September 26, 2022 (Monday): Navratri Sthapna/Mera Chaoren Houba of Lainingthou Sanamahi – Imphal, Jaipur

Weekend holidays in September 2022:

September 4, 2022: Sunday

September 10, 2022: Second Saturday

September 11, 2022: Sunday

September 18, 2022: Sunday

September 24, 2022: Fourth Saturday

September 25, 2022: Sunday

Branches of all public sector and private sector banks, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks will remain shut on the bank holidays notified by the RBI. The holidays will come into effect under three categories, including ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’, ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday’ and ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’.



