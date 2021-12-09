Bank of Maharashtra, NPCI to launch contactless RuPay credit card

Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) and National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) have teamed up to launch BoM's first credit card on the homegrown card payment network -- RuPay. The BoM Platinum RuPay Contactless Credit Card has been specially curated with a range of benefits suiting the requirement of the customers. Users of this card will get 100 reward points on their first retail spends worth Rs 1,000 or more.

BoM Platinum RuPay Contactless Credit Card comes with the card liability cover under which customers will have zero liability after reporting a fraud. They will also be protected against online frauds like card counterfeiting and card skimming as part of this cover. This card also comes with a Rs 200 fuel surcharge waiver for transactions between Rs 500- Rs 4,000 across all fuel stations in India.

Users will also have an option to convert transactions of Rs 5,000 and above into easy EMIs as per their preferred tenures. For this, they need to choose the EMI option in the credit card self-care portal of the bank. Cardholders are also entitled to complimentary annual membership fee for the first year.

If the cardholders spend more than Rs 30,000 in a year, the annual charges will be waived off for the second year. Apart from earning a reward point for every Rs 100 spent, customers using this card will also get access to domestic airport lounges and a free add-on card.

"Bank of Maharashtra is committed to extend new age banking convenience to our customers with enhanced digital experience. Now bank is launching RuPay Platinum contactless card with NPCI on homegrown RuPay Card network. We envisage to fulfill the ever evolving customer needs by exploring new avenues while adding to our customer delight. This will also add fillip to our indigenous financial services in days to come," Bank of Maharashtra MD and CEO AS Rajeev said.

Also read: Razorpay launches ‘TokenHQ’, India’s first multi-network

Also read: MobiKwik launches 'MobiKwik RuPay Card' with NPCI and Axis Bank; check out the benefits