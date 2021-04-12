Banks to remain shut on these days this week

Customers are advised to plan their visits to their nearest bank branches wisely as banks will remain shut for four days this week. Banks will remain closed on April 13 (Tuesday), April 14 (Wednesday), April 15 (Thursday) and April 16 (Friday).

Though mentioned in the RBI calendar, these holidays are observed on the basis of the festivals celebrated in each state.

BANK HOLIDAYS THIS WEEK

April 13- Gudi Padwa, Navratri, Telugu New Year's Day, Baisakhi, Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba) and Ugadi

April 14- Ambedkar Jayanti, Tamil New Year's Day, Vishu, Biju Festival, Cheiraoba, Bohag Bihu

April 15- Himachal Day, Bengali New Year's Day, Bohag Bihu, Sarhul

April 16- Bohag Bihu

CITIES WHERE BANKS WILL REMAIN CLOSED THIS WEEK

April 13-Belapur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jammu, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji and Srinagar

April 14-Agartala, Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jammu, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Ranchi, Srinagar, and Thiruvananthapuram

April 15-Agartala, Guwahati, Kolkata, Ranchi, Shillong, and Shimla

April 16-- Guwahati

Besides these holidays, the banks will remain shut on April 18 as it is a Sunday.

