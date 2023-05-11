scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
INDUSTRY
Banking
Blackstone, Apollo were among about 20 bidders for SVB's assets

Feedback

Blackstone, Apollo were among about 20 bidders for SVB's assets

PNC Financial Services, Valley Bank, Citizens Bank and BankUnited were also among the bidders, the FDIC said in a summary document, adding that one or more bidders submitted more than one bid.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
SVB was the largest bank since the 2008 financial crisis to collapse when California regulators closed the bank on March 10 SVB was the largest bank since the 2008 financial crisis to collapse when California regulators closed the bank on March 10

Blackstone Inc and Apollo Global Management were among about 20 bidders for some assets of collapsed Silicon Valley Bank, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) said on Wednesday.

PNC Financial Services, Valley Bank, Citizens Bank and BankUnited were also among the bidders, the FDIC said in a summary document, adding that one or more bidders submitted more than one bid.

The bids, which closed on March 10, were followed by First Citizens BancShares purchasing all the loans and deposits of SVB later that month.

SVB was the largest bank since the 2008 financial crisis to collapse when California regulators closed the bank on March 10, sparking massive market disruption and heightened stress across the banking sector globally.

That was since eclipsed by First Republic Bank which was seized by regulators in early May and sold to JPMorgan Chase & Co.

FDIC, which took over SVB after depositors rushed to pull out their money in the bank, received equity appreciation rights in its stock worth as much as $500 million in return.

The deal announced in March said First Citizens would acquire SVB's assets of $110 billion, deposits of $56 billion and loans of $72 billion.

Published on: May 11, 2023, 8:12 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement