BT Banking & Economy summit: Regulations make balance sheet strong, says Mahindra Finance MD

At the Business Today Banking and Economy Summit in Mumbai, Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) industry leaders said that government regulations are instrumental for the financial health of financial institutions.

Ramesh lyer, the Vice-Chairman and  Managing Director of Mahindra Finance said, “Is the regulation a little too tight? Is it too much? And I've always felt and believed that yes, when the regulations do get announced, it's not very easy to implement them. But once you're done it, well, you've taken it into your business model, your balance sheet only becomes more stronger ”

I think those things should never scare a well-run NBFC,” he explained.

Published on: Jan 13, 2023, 7:36 PM IST
Posted by: aakanksha chaturvedi, Jan 13, 2023, 7:30 PM IST
