Buddha Purnima Bank Holiday 2024: Will banks remain closed on May 23? Check state-wise schedule

The Reserve Bank of India's annual calendar has marked Buddha Purnima, which is on Thursday, May 23, as a holiday and due to which banks in many states will be closed. In some states, the banks will be closed for four straight days this week. Buddha Purnima is on Thursday, the Nazrul Jayanti is on Friday. Saturday-Sunday are weekend holidays. However, individuals can avail digital banking services on their phone or computer.

State-wise schedule

The banks will be closed in:

Tripura,

Maharashtra,

Arunachal Pradesh,

Jammu,

Uttar Pradesh,

Bengal,

Mizoram,

Madhya Pradesh,

Chandigarh,

Uttarakhand,

New Delhi,

Chhattisgarh,

Jharkhand,

Himachal Pradesh

Srinagar

May 25, 2024

Banks will stay shut on the event of Nazrul Jayanti/Lok Sabha General Elections 2024 (fourth Saturday) in Tripura, Orissa.

Bank holidays in May 2024

Banks in India will remain closed for 14 days in May 2024 based on the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday list. These include various occasions such as Labour Day, Lok Sabha General Elections, Birthdays of Rabindranath Tagore and Nazrul Jayanti, among others. Note that holiday schedules may vary from state to state.

Online banking services

One should take note of that much of the bank-related work is also possible through mobile or net banking, with the banks having extended many crucial services through online banking.