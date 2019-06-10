ICICI case: Chanda Kochhar again skips ED questioning citing poor health

Former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar, who is under the scanner in connection with quid pro quo loans to the Videocon Group, was supposed to depose before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday but has reportedly sought an adjournment for the second time in less than a week.

Kochhar and her husband, Deepak, were supposed to join the investigation at around 10.30 am this morning but she wrote to the ED excusing herself from the questioning citing health issues, Times Now reported. She added that she is ready to depose before them on another date. Last Thursday, too, she had skipped the ED's summons and sought a fresh date on the same grounds.

The probe agency will reportedly be issuing a new date, likely in this week itself. The ED had questioned and recorded the statements of the couple over multiple sessions last month and has reportedly now decided to expand its probe into the money laundering case involving the bank and Videocon group by questioning some more ICICI Nbank officials.

It is probing alleged irregularities and corrupt practices in sanctioning Rs 1,875-crore loans by the ICICI Bank to the corporate group. The buzz is that the agency is now preparing to analyse the asset details of the Kochhars and other accused so that they can be provisionally attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

With PTI inputs

