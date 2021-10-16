Citibank's net banking, RTGS, other services to be down for 9 hours starting today; check timings

Citibank's internet banking and other services will be down on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, continuing for nine hours, according to an email communication by the international lender to its customers.

The New York-based bank, which has a substantial setup of credit card business in India, said the outage will continue from 9:30 pm (October 16) to 6:30 am (October 17).

"Please be informed that our systems are undergoing a scheduled maintenance from 09:30 PM IST on 16th Oct to 6:30 AM IST on 17th Oct, 2021 to help serve you better," Citibank said in an official notification.

The services impacted during the said period are: -

Online and mobile services will remain non-functional bet 1 am and 2 am on October 17.

RTGS transactions will not be operational between 2.30 am to 6.30 am on October 17.

Credit card and Samsung Pay Wallet functions will be out from 9.30 pm on October 16 to 1.30 am on October 17.

IVR self-service will be non-operational between 9.30 pm on October 16 to 12.30 am on October 17.

Meanwhile, the bank said that any conflict on any Citi credit card transaction can be raised by opening the link sent as part of the system-generated transaction SMS during the outage.

As per its website, Citibank started operations in India in 1902 in Kolkata claiming that it is a significant foreign investor in the Indian financial market.

Citibank became the first bank in 1993 to offer 24-hour phone banking service, the website added.