Coronavirus: 'ATMs filled with cash, bank branches open,' says Nirmala Sitharaman

Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman today tweeted that all banks have ensured that their branches are open and ATMs are filed up with cash. She added that 'Social distancing' norms are being followed and sanitisers are also provided. She tweeted, "All banks are ensuring that their branches are kept open, ATMs filled up & are working. Banking correspondents are active".

She further added, "Just in case, any assistance/clarification is required contact DFSFightsCorona."

Earlier, she has also appreciated the efforts of bankers who are working during the 21-day lockdown to contain the coronavirus pandemic in India.

On Saturday, FM Sitharaman, in a meeting had asked the heads of banks to make sure that customers services are continued without any disruption and they keep all branches open. She also asked them to maintain adequate liquidity in both branches and ATMs amid coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a complete nation-wide lockdown till 14 April over the coronavirus outbreak. Banking service, classified as an essential service, is exempted from this lockdown. Therefore, Banks are required to keep their branches open during the lockdown.

However, most of the banking transactions have been moved to digital. Several banks - HDFC, ICICI, Standard Chartered, Syndicate Bank, Indian Bank - have staggered their working hours and suspended non-essential banking services in order to maintain social distancing due to the rising coronavirus cases in India.

