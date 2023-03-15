Credit Suisse’s top shareholder Saudi National Bank rules out more financial assistance to lender

Credit Suisse Group AG’s top shareholder has ruled out providing more financial assistance to the bank. It cited regulatory issues for its decision to step back.

When asked by Bloomberg TV if the Saudi National Bank was open to assist Credit Suisse with additional liquidity, Chairman Ammar Al Khudairy said ‘absolutely not’. “The answer is absolutely not, for many reasons outside the simplest reason which is regulatory and statutory,” said the Chairman, as mentioned in a report in Bloomberg.

Saudi National Bank, whose 37 per cent is owned by the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, became Credit Suisse’s biggest shareholder following an acquisition of 9.9 per cent last year.

The bank’s chairman Axel Lehmann said that the bank is looking to shore up confidence among clients amid a series of missteps.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Credit Suisse’s bonds tumbled with some prices record lows, after it said that customer outflows have stabilised but not reversed. The bank’s dollar-denominated additional tier 1 bonds fell over four cents with many prices hitting record lows. In its 2022 annual report published on Tuesday, Credit Suisse said customer "outflows stabilised to much lower levels but had not yet reversed as of the date of this report".

Its shares hit a record low on Monday and the cost of insuring against a default hit record highs on market turmoil brought on by the collapses of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

(With Reuters inputs)

