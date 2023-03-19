European banks brace for potential contagion amid fallout from Credit Suisse and US bank failures

The recent crisis of confidence in Credit Suisse, coupled with the failure of two US banks, has raised concerns about contagion spreading throughout Europe's banking sector. At least two major banks in the region are reportedly examining scenarios of contagion and looking for stronger signals of support from the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank (ECB), according to a Reuters report.

According to two senior executives with knowledge of the deliberations, these banks have held internal discussions on how soon the ECB should weigh in to highlight banks' resilience, specifically their capital and liquidity positions. There is apprehension that making such statements prematurely could backfire and exacerbate the already existing panic.

The executives underscored that their banks and the sector as a whole are well-capitalised and have strong liquidity positions.

One of the executives suggested that the Federal Reserve might have to move first, given that the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in the United States triggered concerns in Europe. However, neither the ECB nor the Fed has made any official comments on the matter.

The ECB recently stuck with plans for a half-point rate rise to contain inflation, but it also stressed that it was monitoring market tensions. They stated that it would react as necessary to maintain price stability and financial stability in the currency bloc.

Credit Suisse's issues, as one of the 30 globally significant banks, have the potential to cause a ripple effect throughout the entire financial system. While regulators want a resolution to Credit Suisse's crisis of confidence before markets reopen on Monday, talks with UBS are reportedly encountering significant obstacles, and the amalgamation of the two banks could result in the loss of up to 10,000 jobs.