Fake message alert! SBI users get message to update PAN details

Several State Bank of India (SBI) users received a message mentioning that their YONO accounts have been deactivated and they need to update their permanent account number (PAN) details to reactivate the same. The government's official fact-checker -- PIB Fact Check -- has flagged the message as fake and directed customers to never respond to such emails or SMS.

A #Fake message issued in the name of SBI is asking customers to update their PAN number to avoid their account from getting blocked #PIBFactCheck. ▶️Never respond to emails/SMS asking to share your personal or banking details. ▶️Report at👇. ✉️ report.phishing@sbi.co.in. 📞1930

“SBI never asks for personal details through messages,” the lender stated and asked users to report such messages by writing an email to report.phishing@sbi.co.in, or calling on the helpline number 1930.

On its official website, SBI warns customers against cyber fraud: “Beware of cyber frauds! Do not share your CARD/PIN/OTP/CVV with anyone. Do not click on unknown links received on mobile/email.”

Meanwhile, YONO has more than 5.25 crore registered users and 65 per cent of the news savings accounts are opened through it.

Shares of SBI settled 1.74 per cent lower at Rs 514.70 today.



