Hiroshi Furuta appointed as the Chairman, MD of Toshiba T&D

Toshiba Transmission & Distribution Systems India (TTDI) has appointed Hiroshi Furuta as the chairman and managing director of the company. TTDI is Toshiba’s global manufacturing hub for its Transmission & Distribution (T&D) equipment business, and Furuta’s role will be to will lead TTDI’s growth further in India and overseas.

“TTDI’s advanced technology & processes, high-level background integration, state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, massive production capacity and a highly skilled workforce yield high-quality T&D equipment that are made-in-India. TTDI will focus on continuous skill development, constant product improvement and upgrade manufacturing capability by way of automation for higher efficiency to deliver distinctive advantage with a shorter delivery time” said Hiroshi Furuta on his appointment.

Under Furuta’s leadership, TTDI aims at enhancement of Gas Insulated Switchgears, Transformers, Control Relay & Substation Automation System solutions and expand business to new sectors like Energy (Renewable sector), Data Centre for Smart Cities, Industry – Petro Chemical Plants, Refineries and Railway. It is deploying new advanced manufacturing technologies to continuously improve the Quality, Efficiency, Reliability, and Speed-to-market of the product. To achieve this, TTDI relies on process automation for productivity improvement and digitalisation of data to improve the process capability and constant improvement of supply chain. The company will invest in human capital for development of skilled after-sales team.

“India is expected to become a high volume market as the demand from India and overseas is expected to increase substantially. TTDI aims to align its resources and expand capacity in line with the increased opportunities. Through Toshiba Group companies around the world, we will further consolidate our global footprint and grow our exports from India,” added Furuta.

A Master’s in Mechanical Engineering from Nagoya University of Japan, Furuta has an experience of over 25 years in energy Transmission & Distribution industry with centered in design and system engineering (especially for high voltage equipment for power & substation systems). In 2014, he was appointed as senior manager of High-Voltage Switchgear Department, and subsequently in 2020 as senior manager of Power & Substation Systems Engineering Department in grid aggregation division of Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation.



