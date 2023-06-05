HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank services to be impacted on THESE days in June; check details

Certain services of HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank will not be available for a couple of hours on some days in the month of June. While HDFC Bank customers won't be able to view account balances or go ahead with deposits and fund transfers on June 10 and June 18 between 3 am to 6 am, Kotak Mahindra Bank's select debit card services will be unavailable for a few hours on June 10.

HDFC Bank, in an email sent to its customers said, “As part of our ongoing commitment to offering you the best banking experience, we will conduct necessary system maintenance and upgrades. While we carry out these improvements, there will be a few short periods (as per details shared below) where some of our services will not be available."

The services that will be unavailable are viewing of account balance, deposits, fund transfer, and other payment-related services, HDFC Bank said. The Bank's services were also impacted on June 4 between 3 am to 6 am.

On the other hand, Kotak Bank's Debit Card, Spendz Card and Gift Card customers won't be able to access these services on June 10 for a few hours -- Card controls, card blocking and unblocking, primary account change, account linking and delinking, request for a new debit card or image card, card closure request, registration for tokenisation and PIN re-generation and card inquiry and verification.

Separately, banks will remain shut for a total of 11 days in the remaining month of June.

Here is the complete list of bank holidays in June:

10 June 2023: Second Saturday

11 June 2023: Sunday

15 June 2023: On the account of Raja Sankranti, banks will remain closed in Odisha and Mizoram.

18 June 2023: Sunday

20 June 2023: Banks to remain closed in Odisha due to Rath Yatra

24 June 2023: Fourth Saturday

25 June 2023: Sunday

26 June 2023: On account of Kharchi Puja, banks will remain closed in Tripura

28 June 2023: Banks in Kerala, Maharashtra, and Jammu and Kashmir will remain closed for Eid Ul Azha.

29 June 2023: Banks will be closed for Eid ul Azha.

30 June 2023: On account of Reema Eid Ul Azha, banks in Mizoram and Odisha will be closed.

