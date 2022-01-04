HDFC Bank reports 13.5% rise in retail loans in Dec

Private sector lender HDFC Bank reported a 13.5 per cent rise in retail loans in December 2021 from December 2020 and a 4.5 per cent hike compared to September 2021. The bank’s recent exchange filing mentions that in Q3 2021, HDFC Bank purchased loans worth Rs 7,46,800 crore via the direct assignment route under the home loan arrangement with Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited.



On the other hand, commercial and rural loans saw a growth of 29.5 per cent over December 2020 from around 6 per cent over September 2021. Corporate and other wholesome loans also saw a rise by around 7.5 per cent from December 2020 and 4.5 per cent from September 2021, as per the bank’s exchange filing.



The bank’s advances “aggregated to approximately Rs 12,60,000 crore as of December 31, 2021, a growth of around 16.4 per cent over Rs 10,82,300 crore as of December 31, 2020 and a growth of around 5.2 per cent over Rs 11,98,800 billion as of September 30, 2021,” it further noted.



HDFC Bank also reported an uptick on the deposits front. Its deposits amounted to around Rs 14, 46,000 crore as of December 2021 versus over Rs 14, 06,300 crore as of September 2021. The filing further explained that retail deposits grew by around 17 per cent over December 2020 and around 4 per cent over September 2021.



Wholesale deposits, on the other hand, went up by around 1 per cent over December 2020 and were lower by 1.5 per cent compared to September 2021.



HDFC Bank’s Current Account Saving Account (CASA) deposits amounted to Rs 6,81,000 billion as of December 2021, a growth of 24.6 per cent over Rs 5,46,700 billion in December 2020 and a growth of 3.5 per cent over Rs 6,58,200 billion as of September 2021. HDFC Bank’s CASA ratio stood at ~47 per cent in December 2021 as compared to 43 per cent in December 2020 and 46.8 per cent as of September 2021.

