TCS to announce Q3FY22 results, third interim dividend on Jan 12

Top IT services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday said that its board will be declaring the financial results for the third quarter ending 31 December, 2021 on 12 January, 2022.

Along with that, the TCS board will also consider declaration of third interim dividend to the equity shareholders, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The third interim dividend, if declared, shall be paid on January 20, 2022 which is the Record Date fixed for the purpose, it further said.

On Friday, the last session of 2021, TCS shares closed 0.099 per cent up at Rs 3,736.85 apiece on BSE.

TCS had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 9,624 crore for the quarter ending 30 September, 2021 (Q2FY22), an increase of 29 per cent from Rs 7,475 crore clocked in the year-ago period.

Its revenue from operations rose 17 per cent to Rs 46,867 crore in the reporting period. It was Rs 40,135 crore in the same quarter last year. The revenue growth in constant currency was at 15 per cent over last year.