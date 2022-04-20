HDFC Bank revises FD interest rates; Check latest rates here  

Private lender HDFC Bank has revised the interest rates on fixed deposits of less than Rs 2 crores across tenors with effect from Wednesday, as per its official website. The website reads, “Interest rates are subject to change from time to time. Applicable interest rates will be given as on the date/time of receipt of the funds by the bank.”

According to the revised list of rates, HDFC Bank will offer an interest rate of 2.5 per cent on FDs maturing in 7-29 days in case of general public and 3 per cent to senior citizens.

The private lender will offer an interest rate of 3 per cent for the general public and 3.5 per cent for senior citizens on fixed deposits that are maturing in 30-90 days.

In case of FDs maturing in 91 days- 6 months' time, the bank offers an interest rate of 3.5 per cent for the general public and an interest rate of 4 per cent for senior citizens.

Graphic: Mohsin Shaikh

According to the website, the bank will give 5.1 per cent interest rate to the general public and 5.6 per cent interest rate to senior citizens on FDs maturing one year to two years.

Interest rates for FDs maturing in 2 years 1 day to 3 years, 3 years 1 day to 5 years and 5 years 1 day to 10 years for general public are 5.2 per cent, 5.45 per cent and 5.6 per cent, respectively. In case of senior citizens, these rates stand at 5.7 per cent, 5.95 per cent and 6.35 per cent, respectively.