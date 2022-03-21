HDFC Bank to declare Q4FY22 results on April 16

Country's largest private lender HDFC Bank on Monday said that its board will hold a meeting to announce the financial results for the fourth quarter of the current financial year (Q4FY22) ending 31 March, 2022 on April 16, 2022.

"We wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of HDFC Bank Limited will be held on Saturday, April 16, 2022 to consider inter-alia the audited financial results for the last quarter and year ending March 31, 2022 along with the consolidated accounts for the year ending March 31, 2022." the lender said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of HDFC Bank on Monday closed 0.39 per cent higher at Rs 1,486.05 apiece on BSE.

In the previous quarter (Q3FY22), HDFC Bank had reported an 18.1 per cent rise in its standalone net profit at Rs 10,342.20 crore.

Total income on a standalone basis rose to Rs 40,651.60 crore in the October-December quarter of FY2021-22, as against Rs 37,522.92 crore in the same period of the previous financial year, HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing.

However, there was a rise in bank's bad loan proportion with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) rising to 1.26 per cent of gross advances as of December 30, 2021, as against 0.81 per cent in the year-ago period. However, it was down sequentially from 1.35 per cent by the end of September 2021.

Net NPAs or bad loans too rose to 0.37 per cent year on year from 0.09 per cent, but down from September 2021 quarter's 0.40 per cent sequentially.