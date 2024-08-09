HDFC Bank UPI downtime: Mobile banking app, GPay, WhatsApp Pay, Paytm, others to be unavailable for 3 hrs; check details

HDFC Bank has announced scheduled maintenance for its UPI services on Saturday, owing to which the lender’s services through its mobile banking app, GPay, Paytm, WhatsApp Pay and others would remain unavailable for three hours on August 10.

In a mail sent to its users, HDFC Bank stated that HDFC Bank UPI services will remain unavailable. The lender said that this UPI downtime would help them improve the efficiency of their services.

When is HDFC Bank UPI downtime?

The lender said that the essential system maintenance that will lead to a downtime would be undertaken on August 10 from 2:30 am to 5:30 am, a total of three hours or 180 minutes.

HDFC Bank UPI downtime: What will be impacted?

The lender said that:

Financial and non-financial transactions for HDFC Bank Current & Savings Account (CASA) holders will be unavailable. Financial and non-financial transactions on HDFC Bank Mobile Banking app, Gpay, WhatsApp Pay, PayTM, Shriram Finance and Mobikwik linked to HDFC Bank account will be unavailable.

HDFC Bank shares

Meanwhile, HDFC Bank shares have fallen 2.24 per cent in 2024 so far against a 10.26 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex during the same period. The private lender recently came out with June quarter results that were largely in line with the Street estimates. Market analysts tracking the banking sector largely maintained ‘Buy’ ratings on the stock, as they believe most negatives are already in the price.

MOFSL maintained its 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,950. Nuvama finds the stock worth Rs 1,850.