Private lender HDFC Bank’s deposits hit almost Rs 16,05,000 crore as of June 30, 2022, a growth of ~19.3 per cent over Rs 13,45,800 crore as of June 30, 2021 and a growth of around 2.9 per cent over Rs 15,59,200 crore as of March 31, 2022.

Retail deposits grew by around 18.5 per cent over June 30, 2021 and around 3.5 per cent over March 31, 2022 whereas wholesale deposits went up by 22.5 per cent over June 30, 2021 and ~0.5 per cent over March 31, 2022, as per an exchange filing dated July 4.

The bank reported a growth of 21.5 per cent over June 30, 2021 and around 5 per cent over March 31, 2022 in retail loans. Commercial and rural banking loans grew by around 29 per over June 30, 2021 and around 3 per cent over March 31, 2022.

Graphic: Pragati Srivastava

Corporate and other wholesale loans grew by around 15.5 per cent over June 13, 2021 and remained similar as of March 31, 2022. HDFC purchased loans worth approximately Rs 9,533 crore during the quarter ended June 30, 2022 via direct assignment route under the home loan arrangement with HDFC Limited.

The private lender’s advances reached Rs 13,95,000 crore as of June 30, 2022, a growth of 21.5 per cent over Rs 11,47,700 crore as of the same period last year. This was a rise of 1.9 per cent from Rs 13, 68,800 crore as of March 31, 2022. The bank’s advances grew by around 22.5 per cent over June 30, 2021 and around 2.8 per cent over March 31, 2022.

HDFC Bank’s current account and saving account (CASA) deposits hit Rs 7,34,500 crore as of June 30, 2022, a growth of around 20.1 per cent over Rs 6,11,800 crore as of June 30, 2021 and down by 2.2 per cent over Rs 7,51,000 crore as of March 31, 2022. The private lender’s CASA ratio stood at around 46 per cent (June 2022), 45.5 per cent (June 2021) and 48.2 per cent (March 2022).