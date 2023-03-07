Holi 2023 bank holiday: Banks to remain closed for 3 days in these cities; check full list

According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) calendar, banks will be closed for three days during the current week in March. The RBI has divided holidays into three categories: Real-Time Gross Settlement Holidays, Holiday Under Negotiable Instruments Act, and Banks' Closure of Accounts. Therefore, if you need to visit your local branch for some bank-related work, you should first check the RBI list of bank holidays.

Check the list below:

On account of Holi/Holika Dahan/Dhulandi/Dol Jatra, banks will be closed on March 7th (Tuesday) in Maharashtra, Assam, Rajasthan, Srinagar, Goa, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu, Srinagar, Telangana and Jharkhand.

On March 8th (Wednesday), banks will be closed in Tripura, Gujarat, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Orissa, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Rajasthan, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya and Himachal Pradesh on account of Holi 2nd Day/Dhuleti/Yaosang 2nd Day.

On March 9th (Thursday), banks will remain closed for Holi in Bihar.

Here's the complete list of bank holidays in March:

March 3, Friday: Banks in Manipur will remain closed on the occasion of Chapchar Kut.

March 5, Sunday: All banks in India will remain closed due to the weekend.

March 11, Saturday: All banks in India will remain closed on the second Saturday of the month.

March 12, Sunday: All banks in India will remain closed due to the weekend.

March 19, Sunday: All banks in India will remain closed due to the weekend.

March 22, Wednesday: Banks will remain closed in many states across India due to Gudi Padwa/Ugadi Festival/Bihar Diwas/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba)/Telugu New Year's Day/1st Navratra.

March 25, Saturday: All banks in India will remain closed on the fourth Saturday of the month.

March 26, Sunday: All banks in India will remain closed due to the weekend.

March 30, Thursday: Banks will remain closed in several states across India due to the celebration of Shree Ram Navami.

Watch: H3N2 influenza cases on the rise: All you need to know about symptoms, precautions