ICICI Bank hikes fixed deposit interest rates again; check tenors you need to know

Private lender ICICI Bank has hiked fixed deposit (FD) interest rates by 5 basis points (bps) from June 22 for deposits less than Rs 2 crore. This is the second rate hike on FDs by ICICI Bank in six days as the private lender hiked interest rates on June 16, as per its website. The website reads, “ICICI Bank staff (including retired staff) will get additional 1 per cent rate of interest on domestic deposit below Rs 2 crore.”

It also said, “Resident Senior citizen customers, will get an additional interest rate of 0.25 per cent for limited time over and above existing rate of 0.50 per cent per annum.”

Full list of ICICI Bank FD interest rates effective from June 22

Interest rates for FDs maturing in 7-14 days and 15-29 days stand at 2.75 per cent for general public and 3.25 per cent for senior citizens. Rates for FDs maturing in 30-45 days, 46-60 days and 61-90 days are at 3.25 per cent for general public and 3.75 per cent for senior citizens respectively.

Interest rates for FDs maturing in 91-120 days, 121-150 days and 151-184 days stand at 3.75 per cent for general public and 4.25 per cent for senior citizens.

The private lender has hiked interest rates on FDs maturing in 185-210 days, 211-270, 271-289 days and 290 days to less than a year from 4.60 per cent to 4.65 per cent for general public and from 5.10 per cent to 5.15 per cent for senior citizens.

After the recent hike, rates for fixed deposits maturing in 1 year to 389 days, 390 days-less than 15 months, 15 months to less than 18 months and 18 months-2 years stand at 5.35 per cent for general public and 5.85 per cent for senior citizens.

Rates for FDs maturing in 2 years 1 day-3 years stand at 5.50 per cent for general public and 6 per cent for senior citizens. Rates for FDs maturing in 3 years 1 day-5 years and 80C FDs maturing in 5 years stand at 5.70 per cent to general public and senior citizens respectively. Rates for FDs maturing in 5 years 1 day-10 years stand at 5.75 per cent for general public and 6.50 per cent for senior citizens.