scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Kotak Mahindra Bank board gives nod to proposal to raise Rs 5,000 crore via debt

The capital is to be raised in one or more tranches, subject to the approval of members of the bank at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and any other approvals, Kotak Mahindra Bank said in a regulatory filing

Kotak Mahindra Bank on Saturday said its board has approved proposal to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore by issuing debt securities.

"The board of directors of Kotak Mahindra Bank, at its meeting held today i.e. on May 29, 2021 have, approved the proposal for issuance of unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures/bonds/other debt securities, on private placement basis for an amount up to Rs 5,000 crore," the bank said in a regulatory filing.

The capital is to be raised in one or more tranches, subject to the approval of the members of the bank at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and any other approvals, it said.

Also Read: Kotak Bank FY21 net profit rises 17% to Rs 6,965 crore

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos