Mumbai EOW records statement of ex-IndusInd Bank CFO in accounting lapse probe: Sources

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police is recording the statement of former IndusInd Bank Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Gobind Jain in connection with the ongoing probe into alleged accounting lapses running into hundreds of crores, sources told India Today on Monday.

The lapses, initially detected in the bank's derivatives portfolio, were later found in its microfinance business as well. The disclosures triggered the resignations of CEO Sumant Kathpalia and Deputy CEO Arun Khurana in April 2025.

EOW has already taken statements from seven to eight bank employees. Following this, summons were issued to Kathpalia, Khurana, and Jain. Sources said Khurana is expected to appear before investigators tomorrow, while Jain is currently being examined.

Jain had earlier alleged large-scale irregularities in the bank's treasury operations. In a letter dated August 26 to the Prime Minister's Office, he claimed that treasury-related irregularities amounting to more than Rs 2,000 crore had been taking place for over a decade.

