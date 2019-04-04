Overall credit growth to MSMEs remains neutral, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Even though the headline credit demand is growing at a healthy 14 percent, Reserve Bank governor Shaktikanta Das Thursday said it is not broadbased while those to MSMEs have been muted so far.

Addressing the customary press conference after the monetary policy review, Das said credit growth to the critically important micro, small and medium enterprises sector remains "muted".

"Credit flows to micro and small as well as medium industries remained tepid, though it has improved for large industries," resolution of the monetary policy committee read.

The Reserve Bank for the second time cut the benchmark rate by 25 per cent. The MPC kept the policy stance "neutral".

Das said the RBI will continue to watch macroeconomic factors and will act timely on the same.

The central bank has also virtually deferred the shift of loans to an external benchmark, and he said consultation will be held to ensure an effective mechanism for transmission of rates.

At the second policy review under Das, the six-member Monetary Policy Committee voted 4:2 in favour of the rate cut.

The benchmark interest rate was cut by 0.25 per cent to 6 percent, a move that will result in lower cost of borrowing for the banks that are expected to transmit the same to individuals and corporates.

The RBI on February 7 had last cut interest rate to 6.25 per cent from 6.5 per cent.

Also read: RBI monetary policy LIVE updates: RBI cuts repo rate by 25 basis points; home, car loans to be cheaper

Also read: Supreme Court ruling on RBI norms may push resolution timelines on NPAs: CRISIL