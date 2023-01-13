'People can cover Mumbai-Pune in 2 hours': Nitin Gadkari on road development in India

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari on Friday said that the public is very happy with the fact that they can cover Mumbai to Pune in just two hours.

While speaking at the BT Banking & Economy Summit in Mumbai, Gadkari said, “Whatever I said about development of roads, if that doesn’t happen, then you can call me whatever you want.”

The minister further said the highways he is building will reduce travel time for truckers. He said cutting logistics will improve exports. “India will become the highest ethanol manufacturer in the next five years. Green hydrogen is the future,” said Gadkari.

Talking about green fuel, Gadkari said that India will soon become an energy exporter country and he has been working towards 'Green Fuel' whether it is hydrogen, ethanol or electric vehicle (EVs) to remove petrol and diesel.

Gadkari also added that mileage for ethanol and petrol are equal. “Now more and more automakers are using flex engines.”

Meanwhile, on the Joshimath crisis, the Union minister said experts are studying the cause of Joshimath land subsidence. “Joshimath is problematic because of its rock. The sinking is not due to Chardham marg,” he said.

Also Read: ‘Mumbai friends would know better': RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has this to say about his 'white hair'