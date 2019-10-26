PMC Bank crisis: Director claims she is a victim too, deposited Rs 10 lakh recently

A Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank director has claimed that she had no knowledge of the scam that has unfolded and is a victim herself. Dr Parmeet Sodhi who is currently on a vacation in Canada has said that she fears she would be arrested upon landing in India on October 28.

Sodhi said that she had no knowledge of the HDIL scam and had recently deposited Rs 10 lakh in the bank, which corroborates her claims. She filed an anticipatory bail on Friday at a Sessions Court as she expects to be arrested once she lands in India, as mentioned in a report in The Economic Times.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police has so far arrested five people in the fraud case and has issued look-out circulars (LOC) against 17 people. The ones arrested are former MD of PMC Bank Joy Thomas, former Chairman Waryam Singh, Director Surjit Singh Arora as well as HDIL promoters Rakesh and Sarang Wadhawan.

PMC Bank Director Daljit Singh Bal, who reportedly helped clear loans to HDIL is on the run. The EOW has launched a manhunt against the director. "Daljit Singh Bal, one of the key members on the loan committee of the PMC bank, along with Surjit Singh Arora, had been instrumental in recommending the loans handed over to them by the bank staff," said the Mumbai EOW's remand report.

The EOW has made attempts to establish contact with Bal. Despite having received and read the messages on social media and messaging apps, Bal hasn't responded to EOW's summons for questioning, it said.

