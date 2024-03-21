scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
INDUSTRY
Banking
PolicyBazaar’s parent PB Fintech gets board nod for payment aggregator subsidiary

Feedback

PolicyBazaar’s parent PB Fintech gets board nod for payment aggregator subsidiary

The subsidiary called 'PB Pay Private Limited' would carry on the business of payment aggregator' domestic and/or cross border or both, as may be permitted by the Reserve Bank of India, by facilitating merchants with offline and/or digital payment acceptance infrastructure or both, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The subsidiary called 'PB Pay Private Limited' would carry on the business of payment aggregator' The subsidiary called 'PB Pay Private Limited' would carry on the business of payment aggregator'

PolicyBazaar promoter PB Fintech said its board has approved the incorporation of a wholly-owned subsidiary to carry on the business of payment aggregator.
The subsidiary called 'PB Pay Private Limited' would carry on the business of payment aggregator' domestic and/or cross border or both, as may be permitted by the Reserve Bank of India, by facilitating merchants with offline and/or digital payment acceptance infrastructure or both, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Related Articles

The subsidiary called 'PB Pay Private Limited' would carry on the business of payment aggregator' domestic and/or cross border or both, as may be permitted by the Reserve Bank of India, by facilitating merchants with offline and/or digital payment acceptance infrastructure or both, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The paid-up share capital of the proposed company would be Rs 27 crore, it said. The application for the process of incorporation of the proposed wholly-owned subsidiary would be filed and completed subject to approval from the relevant authorities, it said. The application for the process of incorporation of the proposed wholly-owned subsidiary would be filed and completed subject to approval from the relevant authorities, it said.

Published on: Mar 21, 2024, 7:43 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
PB Fintech Ltd
PB Fintech Ltd